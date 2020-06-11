Isom Creek Fire now covers over 10,000 acres

A fire caused by lightning near the Dalton Highway has grown to over 10,844 acres with 10% contained, fire officials said Thursday. The fire started June 5, 17 miles from Stevens Village.

Fire officials say southwest winds pushed the fire away from the Dalton Highway but towards the east, increasing the fire by 200 acres from Wednesday’s estimated size.

An update on the fire states there could be “significant fire activity” this weekend because of hot, dry weather and erratic winds expected.

The Isom Creek fire has around 300 personnel assigned, including some that had to fly in from the Lower 48 and await a COVID-19 test result. Alaska Incident Management Team spokesperson Sam Harrel said this has delayed the response by a day but that the majority of the personnel are from Alaska crews.

The Dalton Highway is still open to traffic but there will be delays depending on the needs of the firefighters, Harrel said.

“The road is open and there is only a delay if there needs to be a delay,” Harrel said. “...The weather conditions are such that the smoke is not impacting the road this afternoon. So the chances of it being a delay on the road are slimmer today than those other days when the wind was traveling the other direction.”

Harrel says travelers on the road need to be cautious from milepost 44 to 62 because those areas are currently the most active.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management announced it was temporarily closing the Five Mile Campground near the Yukon River bridge, saying firefighters are now using the campground.

Lightning fires like the Isom Creek Fire are expected as Alaska saw 3,224 recorded lightning strikes June 5. That same day, nine new fires were recorded in the state including the Isom Creek Fire, the BLM said in a post.

In a video update Thursday, Abe Davis, the operations section chief for the fire, said the northwest winds forecasted for the day could impact some operations but crews are continuing to work on containing the fire.

“Down here around milepost 50 there’s been a large slot there that came across the road,” Davis said. “It bumped into the pipeline corridor. They’ve got crews in there and they’re going to look to secure that.”

