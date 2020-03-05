"It will be nice to make memories here and not at the hotel"--An Eagle River family moves back home after fixing damage from the 7.1 earthquake from 2018

Thursday morning the painters were quickly putting the final coating on the walls of the Fredericken home in Eagle River.

"Thawp, thawp, thawp." A painter hurriedly spread eggshell white paint in the stairwell.

"Watch out, it's wet," he said to the other construction workers.

The cabinets were already assembled. The new light fixtures were still laying on the freshly mopped floors.

"What time do the movers get here?" a worker asked.

"My wife says they left an hour ago," Morgan Fredericksen said.

The Fredericksen's Eagle River home had severe damage after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake from November 30, 2018.

At 8:29 a.m. a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rumbled through Southcentral Alaska. It cracked roads, damaged buildings and left people rattled as a series of aftershocks jolted through the earth over the following weeks and months.

Since then Fredericken family have lived in a hotel in Anchorage. The Fredericksen's pet cat has lived with another family.

Some parts of living in a hotel were fun: pool parties, housekeeping and free happy hours down in the lobby. The hotel staff became friends with the family. But, two hotel rooms for three people plus a brand new three week old baby meant some adjustments as well. There wasn't much privacy and the baby would cry.

"It's been stressful," Fredericksen said about all the work that's gone into fixing the family home.

Then, finally, last week the family moved back into their Eagle River home.

"My wife, we came here yesterday, and she just opened the back door and she was just standing there. Just standing there in the sun, looking like 'this is home, finally,'" Fredericksen said.

The house had almost $300,000 worth of damage. Out of pocket the family spent about $12,000 in repairs and updates. Insurance paid for the bulk of the work.

"We were lucky, we were super lucky," Fredericksen said.

Damage from the 7.1 earthquake was estimated to cost millions of dollars for Alaskans. It impacted businesses and countless homeowners. For some people, the costs exceeded the price of the home. Some homeowners faced walking away from their property because they couldn't afford repairs and house payments. Fredericksen says he was lucky because he had good insurance.

"It will be nice to make memories here and not at the hotel," he said.

The first celebration here was for Fredericksen's son's birthday. Chinese food was ordered and eaten on the freshly installed floors. A friend hosted a birthday party for the little boy while the furniture was brought in.

"We're feeling real happy," Fredericksen said, "real happy to be back in our house."

