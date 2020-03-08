'It’s a fight for every child battling cancer' -- Anchorage firefighter climbs 1,670 steps in fundraising effort

Pulling a breathing apparatus over his head, Ryan McMullan plugs into air tanks strapped to his back. A quick burst of pressurized air tells him he’s ready to climb.

McMullan is a volunteer firefighter with the Greater Prudhoe Bay Fire Department. He’s dressed in full firefighting gear early on a Sunday morning. But he’s not responding to the usual blaze -- he’s battling a different kind of flame.

“It’s a fight for every child battling cancer,” McMullan said. “Every parent struggling to watch their child go through something that that they have no control over.”

McMullan is participating in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Firefighter Stairclimb. He’s raising funds for an 11-year-boy, Vyrl (like “Earl” with a “V”) Bowen, who’s battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Vyrl attends Birchtree Elementary with McMullan’s son.

“When I look at photos of Vyrl, I see my own children and my heart breaks,” McMullan said.

The original plan was to climb the 1,356 steps of the Columbia Center – at 788 feet it’s Seattle’s tallest building. The event was postponed as Washington State battles the coronavirus. According to CNN, the virus has killed 16 people in WA and infected over 400 more across the United States. There are still no confirmed cases in Alaska.

A determined McMullan found a new venue -- BP headquarters in midtown Anchorage. It’s 4.5 times shorter than the Columbia Center, so McMullan climbed the building’s 13 flights (six times) to meet his goal.

“I feel like a million bucks, all green and wrinkly,” McMullan said, gulping in breaths of air after finishing his climb. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

He’s raised $9,000 so far, and has $94,000 to go to reach his goal. All donations go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to fund blood cancer research and provide support services for families like the Bowens.

Brandt Bowen is Vyrl’s father and the principal of Birchtree Elementary School. He says when they discovered the tumor growing in Vyrl’s brain their world flipped upside down.

But the Wasilla family quickly found out they weren’t alone in the fight.

“I don’t think there’s a better place to live. We’ve had a lot of people reach out,” Bowen said. “But when Ryan came to me and asked if he could dedicate his stairclimb to Vyrl, it was another one of those cases where you’re just blown away by the generosity that people have.”

Vyrl underwent six weeks of radiation treatment in a Seattle hospital. He’s now entering into what Bowen hopes is his last week of chemotherapy.

“As long as the MRIs come back clean then hopefully we can start our long recovery to get him back to where he was prior to the tumor,” Bowen said.

That long road to recovery, Bowen says, is being paved in part with the kindnesses of people like Ryan McMullan, and others who have supported the family every step of the way.

"To have people who your kid goes to school with and you spend time with willing to put all the effort into doing something so big … it kind of blows your mind,” Bowen said.

Click here to donate to McMullan’s climb and help support families like the Bowens.

