"It's almost like Covid-19 hasn't had any impact on the housing market"

In the Real Estate industry, Covid-19 has effected how agents do business but you may be surprised to learn that it has not affected the bottom line.

"It's like Covid-19 hasn't had any impact on the housing market." Said Connie Yoshimura, a broker for Dwell Reality which is soon to become Berkshire Hathaway.

According to Connie, it's not just that the sales numbers have avoided a big dip, they are actually up.

"For example, there have been 81 single family sales pended last week which is twice the number of sales for that same week in 2018," Connie tells us.

With that information in mind, the question becomes why? What is causing this uptick?

"I attribute that really to we have record low inventory and we have historic low-interest rates, so the combination of those two factors." Said Connie.

While most housing under five hundred thousand dollars is selling and largely receiving multiple offers there is one area that is depressed, the condominium market.

"It has actually had a 12.98 decline in sales volume so far this year." Said Connie.

Still the overall numbers are strong and for those looking to sell perhaps, that's a bit of good economic news at a time where it is sorely needed.

