'It's something we've never seen before' AEDC CEO reflects on COVID-19 Impacts

It's two terms the world has become very familiar with: essential and non-essential.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, these two words have been the ones determining where individuals are allowed to work. Those who aren't, and there are many, are being furloughed, layed off or have lost their jobs altogether.

Thousands of people in Anchorage and Alaska as a whole now face unemployment. Channel 2's Rebecca Palsha spoke to Bill Popp with the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation about the impacts to Anchorage.

"Thousand and thousands and thousands of individuals are put out of work, businesses shut down, this is a tough time comparatively to what we've experienced in the past," Popp said

According to a new survey, when polled 16% of Anchorage businesses said they feel that they are in danger of permanently closing their doors due to the pandemic, with that percentage going up to 40 when it comes to the tourism industry.

"It's pretty much guaranteed we're going to be dealing with this well into 2021," Popp said."

