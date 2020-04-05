JBER Army Paratrooper found dead in barracks

A U.S. Army paratrooper was found dead in his barracks room Thursday. According to a statement from the U.S. Army Alaska, 20-year-old Spc. Milik Jaquez Craig, an infantryman, was found dead by a fellow soldier just before midnight.

According to the statement, Craig was from Columbia, SC, and joined the Army in March 2018. He arrived in Alaska in August 2018. Craig holds several awards including included the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.

"Milik Craig was an amazing paratrooper, teammate, and friend to all Geronimos," said Lt. Col. Matthew Myer, 1-501st commander. "His personal leadership, commitment, and hard work will be sorely missed by us all."

According to the statement, the circumstances of his death are under investigation by the Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

