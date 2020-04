They call themselves the JBER Mask Makers — a group of JBER spouses, soldiers and airmen, who learned to sew to make masks for first responders.

Many of these military spouses working on the project have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and are taking this time as an opportunity to help the community during a crisis.

Video by Channel 2 Photojournalist Phi Walczak.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.