WATCH: JBER's Salute to Alaska brings F-22s over Southcentral Alaska skies

Four F-22 fighter jets will soar over Southcentral Alaska as one of three flyovers Friday as part of JBER's Salute to Alaska during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, departs the runway May 3, 2017, in support of Exercise Northern Edge 2017.
The planes left JBER after 1 p.m., soaring over Eagle River at about 1:30.
Their approximate times for other Alaska communities (give or take 10 minutes) are:
Whittier 1:44 p.m.
Seward 1:55 p.m.
Homer 2:11 p.m.
Soldotna 2:27 p.m.
Kenai 2:29 p.m.
Nikiski 2:30 p.m.
Sterling 2:33 p.m.
Girdwood 2:45 p.m.
Anchorage 3:10 p.m.
Channel 2 is planning to go live again as the F-22s return to Anchorage.
The F-22 flyover was one of three scheduled for Friday across Alaska. Others occurred earlier in the week.
See the scheduled flight paths here:
Below is the first part of the flyover over Eagle River: