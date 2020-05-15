WATCH: JBER's Salute to Alaska brings F-22s over Southcentral Alaska skies

Four F-22 fighter jets will soar over Southcentral Alaska as one of three flyovers Friday as part of JBER's Salute to Alaska during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, departs the runway May 3, 2017, in support of Exercise Northern Edge 2017.

The planes left JBER after 1 p.m., soaring over Eagle River at about 1:30.

Their approximate times for other Alaska communities (give or take 10 minutes) are:

Whittier 1:44 p.m.

Seward 1:55 p.m.

Homer 2:11 p.m.

Soldotna 2:27 p.m.

Kenai 2:29 p.m.

Nikiski 2:30 p.m.

Sterling 2:33 p.m.

Girdwood 2:45 p.m.

Anchorage 3:10 p.m.

Channel 2 is planning to go live again as the F-22s return to Anchorage.

The F-22 flyover was one of three scheduled for Friday across Alaska. Others occurred earlier in the week.

See the scheduled flight paths here:

Below is the first part of the flyover over Eagle River:

