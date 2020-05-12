JBER schedule flyover of Alaska to salute COVID-19 responders

This week JBER is sending some of its fleet across the skies of Alaska to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.

As part of an approved training mission, JBER-based U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard units are taking part in the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the countless heroes here in Alaska and around the world.

This mission is to help lift morale in communities across the U.S. during the pandemic.

“We’re so grateful for everything citizens throughout Alaska have done these past few weeks,” U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Davis, commander of the 3rd Wing said in a statement.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Steve Ludwig, a pilot and aircraft commander with the 211th Rescue Squadron said it's their way of giving back to the community.

“We are honored to do this for the frontline workers and the state of Alaska," Ludwig said. "We want people to know that we are ready to serve our communities when we are called upon.”

Aircraft taking part in the flyover include the F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, HC-130J Combat King II, and HH-60 Pave Hawk.

Flyover details:



May 12: In the early afternoon, flyovers will start with a HC-130J Combat King II in Bethel, Nome, and Kotzebue. A KC-135 Stratotanker will follow the same path 25 minutes later.

May 13: In the early afternoon, a HH-60G Pave Hawk and HC-130J Combat King II will conduct flyovers in Eagle River, Palmer, and Wasilla.

May 15: In the early afternoon, two C-17 Globemaster IIIs will conduct flyovers in Wasilla, Palmer, Valdez, Cordova, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka.

May 15: From late morning through early afternoon, four F-22 Raptors will conduct flyovers in Eagle River, Whittier, Seward, Homer, Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Girdwood, and Anchorage.

Watch an interview of 3rd Wing Commander, Col. Robert Davis talking about why this flyover is important to Alaska here.

