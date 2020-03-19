JBER airman tests positive for COVID-19

JBER officials announced Thursday afternoon that an active-duty airman has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

A release from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson says the airman returned from overseas travel and is following public health protocols while self-quarantined at their off-base residence.

JBER officials say they are monitoring the situation and are “working closely with local, state and federal agencies to provide the community with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

So far, there are 9 positive cases of coronavirus in Alaska.

Wednesday three new cases were announced. It is unclear at this time if the JBER case is one of the three announced by the state Wednesday, or an additional case.

The three new positive cases announced Wednesday included two people in Anchorage and one in Seward, DHSS said. Two of those cases were in people who recently traveled to the Lower 48, and one is in an individual who had returned from Europe.

