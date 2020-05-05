JBER runs an airpower training Tuesday

If you saw streaks in the sky Tuesday you might have caught the JBER airpower showcase. The training event, nicknamed the Moose Walk to recognize Alaskan wildlife, included the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing and 477th fighter groups.

There were several aircraft involved in the exercise including the C-17 Globemaster III, also known as The Moose, F-22 raptors, E-3 Sentrys and HH-60G Pave Hawks.

The training exercise takes place as the base states the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted its ability to quickly deploy when needed.

“It also ensures our competitors and adversaries understand we continue to be extremely capable regardless of the situation or environment we are dealt,” Col. Anthony Stratton, 176th WG commander, said. “Despite COVID-19, 100 percent of the 176th WG’s missions, including strategic airlift, air defense, and search and rescue, have been maintained without interruption.”

