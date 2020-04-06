JBER soldier found dead at Wasilla home on Friday

A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was found dead in his Wasilla home on Friday.

Sgt. Cody Lee Randall, 28, was born in Houston, Texas and joined the army in 2013. He reported to Alaska in January of 2018 and served on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

According to a press release from a spokesman at the Alaska base, Randall’s death was not related to COVID-19 but it is under investigation.

"We are devastated by the loss of Sergeant Cody Randall,” said Lt. Col. William Cherkauskas, commander of the 307th ESB. “Sergeant Randall proudly served with distinction as a Tactical Satellite System Team Chief in C Co, 307th ESB. Cody was an intelligent, charismatic and reliable leader to all who knew him and was a master of his craft. We express our deepest condolences to his family."

Randall was a satellite communications systems operator/maintainer with C Company, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. He is said to have died Friday night at his Wasilla home.

Randall’s death marks the second loss of life for a military member serving on JBER in less than a week. On Thursday, 20-year-old Spc. Milik Jaquez Craig was found dead in his barracks just before midnight.

Craig’s death is also under investigation.

