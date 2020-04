Effective immediately, JBER is requiring face coverings in all on-base shopping and customer service facilities such as the DFACs, Military Mall, Pharmacy, Shoppettes, etc.

In a Facebook post, JBER points out installation access points and security checkpoints may require the removal of face covers for identification purposes.

Exempt from the requirement are infants.

JBER says the requirement came down from the Dept. of the Air Force.

Copyright 2019 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.