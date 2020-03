Jessie Royer is the first musher to reach the Kaltag checkpoint and won the Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award.

Royer arrived in Kaltag around 3:18 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with 13 dogs on the line. With this win, BBNC will present her with their award, which consists of 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets, 2-thousand-dollars and a wood burned art piece by BBNC shareholder artist Apayuq Moore.

