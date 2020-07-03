Judge: Hawaii's quarantine is reasonable during pandemic

A U.S. judge will not stop Hawaii from enforcing a quarantine on arriving travelers.

U.S. District Judge Jill Otake says in a ruling that the emergency mandate is reasonable during the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of Hawaii, California, and Nevada residents tried to stop the quarantine by filing a lawsuit alleging it is unfair and unnecessary.

Gov. David Ige has announced that starting Aug. 1, travelers will be able to bypass the quarantine if they test negative prior to arriving.

The testing plan is similar to one in Alaska.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)