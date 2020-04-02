Judge declares mistrial in gold store triple murder trial

When the jury was not able to come to a unanimous decision in the triple murder trial against Anthony Pisano, Judge Martson declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon.

Pisano, accused of killing three people in an Anchorage gold shop, has been on trial since February 12th, 2020.

Deputy District Attorney Brittany Dunlop said in a statement "We respect the time and energy put into listening to the evidence and the deliberative process, especially in this unique time. This result does not end the process and a second trial is permitted under the law. The case is scheduled for a status hearing on May 6, 2020. We are preparing to retry the case as soon as the court is next available."

