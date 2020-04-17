Judge dismisses suit seeking Bristol Bay Fishery protections

A judge on Thursday halted a group's pursuit of Bristol Bay protections, according to a release, months after the group sued the Environmental Protection Agency for withdrawal of proposed Clean Water Act protections in the region.

Judge Sharon Gleason told the group, known as the Bristol Bay Defense Alliance - which includes Bristol Bay organizations and others - that their lawsuit against the EPA had been dismissed. Gleason said that the EPA’s action is not one that can be challenged in court.

"Bristol Bay organizations are considering all options to protect Bristol Bay," a release from the BBDA states, "after today’s ruling to decline considering whether proposed protections for Bristol Bay were illegally withdrawn."

A release from Trout Unlimited, part of the BBDA, said the EPA arbitrarily withdrew safeguards for the region’s fishery and "ignored its own science and put the interests of a foreign mining company over the interests of Alaskans and the American public.”

Nelli Williams, Alaska program director of Trout Unlimited, said the group is "disappointed" the case wasn't allowed to proceed.

"Regardless," Williams said, "we remain committed to doing everything in our power to safeguard Bristol Bay."

