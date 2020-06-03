Judge invalidates proposed land swap for Alaska refuge road

A judge has vacated a proposed land exchange aimed at building a road through a national wildlife refuge in Alaska, finding procedural violations.

The judge ruled Interior Secretary David Bernhardt failed to provide adequate reasoning to support a change in policy when he entered into a land exchange agreement with King Cove Corp.

The Interior Department, under the Obama administration, had declined a proposed land swap to build a road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Supporters of a proposed road that would connect King Cove to an all-weather airport see the matter as a safety issue.

Critics say a road could damage an internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl.

