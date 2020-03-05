Juneau Raptor Center nurses 2 eagles found by road workers

The Juneau Raptor Center is caring for two eagles found with neurological damage.

The Juneau Empire reports Alaska Department of Transportation workers found the eagles in the Lemon Creek area between downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley and called the center.

Center general manager Kathy Benner says the cause of injury is not known but they could have suffered concussions or eaten toxins.

The workers found a dead eagle with the two injured eagles. The community landfill is near Lemon Creek.

Brenner says if more eagles appear with the same symptoms, The center will try to figure out if there’s something at the landfill that they're eating.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)