Juneau hits record high and Fairbanks hits 70 degrees for the first time this year

The Juneau Airport reached 76 degrees as of 3 p.m. on Saturday. This is not only the first 70 degree or higher temperature for the year, it also breaks the previous May 9 record of 73 degrees set in 2014. The average day for the first 70 degree day is May 28.

Fairbanks International Airport also reached 70 degrees for the first time this year. This is eleven days before the long term average date which is May 20. The last time Fairbanks saw an above 70 degree temperature was September 13, 2019, when the daytime high reached 73 degrees.

Last year, Fairbanks hit 70 degrees on May 1, 2019 and in 2018, the first 70 degree temperature was reached on May 9. The earliest date Fairbanks reached the 70 degree mark was April 27, 2005. The latest day (since 1930) is June 7, 1955.

On average, Anchorage sees its first 70 degrees temperature around June 6.

