Juneau mayor tests positive for COVID-19 and is now recovered

City and Borough of Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon has recovered from COVID-19, the CBJ announced Monday. Weldon had previously traveled outside the state in May and after starting to feel sick, she took a COVID-19 test. She was counted as a positive case on May 28 and was Juneau’s 32 COVID-19 case.

CBJ said Weldon immediately quarantined upon arriving back in Juneau and that’s when she began to exhibit some symptoms of the virus.

“There is a perception that the test is extremely painful, but it isn’t. If you have any symptoms at all, do not let the fear of pain stop you from getting tested. It takes about 20-30 seconds,” Weldon said in a prepared statement.

Weldon has been conducting all of her duties as mayor virtually, attending municipal meetings online, CBJ said.

“The fatigue was true fatigue. I couldn’t be up for any length of time,” Weldon said. “I took lots of naps during the day and there was one day when I was pretty sick; I just did not feel good at all. But I never had a fever.”

She was declared by the Department of Health and Social Services as recovered last week, CBJ said, but she is now urging people to get tested even if they are only exhibiting mild symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists several coronavirus symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, runny nose, nausea and diarrhea.

For more information about where you can get a COVID-19 test, visit the DHSS testing sites tracker here.

