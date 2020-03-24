Juneau reports second case of COVID-19, patient hospitalized in critical care

A second case of COVID-19 in Juneau was confirmed Tuesday by the City and Borough of Juneau, which also implemented a 'hunker down' order for residents which went into effect Tuesday.

CBJ says that DHSS informed Bartlett Regional Hospital on Monday of the positive case following the DHSS's daily cut off for announcements about confirmed cases.

The individual was reported to be hospitalized at Bartlett in the critical care unit.

The individual is believed to have traveled to Portland and the state of Washington recently.

Public health investigators are reportedly working with the individual's family to conduct a contact investigation.

The case is believed to be the first case in Alaska to require hospitalization.

This is a developing story.

