Juneau resident grateful to be alive after recovering from COVID-19

Laura Jim is grateful to be alive after becoming the 10th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Juneau. Earlier this week Jim received a letter of health clearance from the Alaska State Department of Health after battling the novel coronavirus for 14 days.

“I do feel pretty lucky and thankful,” Jim told KTUU over the phone Friday.

Jim says her brush with COVID-19 began on March 22 when she began feeling sick.

“I had a really bad headache,” Jim said, “like a sinus headache, behind my eyes, in my sinuses and behind my ears.”

Trying to reassure herself, Jim called a medical hotline and explained her symptoms to a nurse, who recommended that she stay home but didn’t suggest getting tested for COVID-19.

Two days later, she began to feel sluggish and developed a low-grade fever, but with no cough. The next day she wasn’t feeling any better, and got a second opinion from a healthcare provider at Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium over video. The doctor felt her symptoms don’t coincide with the virus and thought she had a sinus infection.

Jim began to take cold medicine, and said she was starting to feel better. She was working from home on Thursday and Friday of that week. But two days later, her symptoms took a sharp turn for the worse.

“The headache was so severe I would just lay down, but to close my eyes, to open them, to look left or right, that pain was so severe,” she recalled.

At the time, her symptoms combined with the SEARHC doctor's opinion led her to believe she had a severe sinus infection.

She decided to get another opinion from a personal doctor who also didn’t think her symptoms aligned with COVID-19, but encouraged her to get tested since the test requirements weren’t as stringent as the previous week. Jim went to get tested, and said her symptoms started to become unbearable.

“I would just cry off and on in so much pain,” Jim said. “There was a time when I couldn’t do anything but cry.”

10 days after experiencing the initial symptoms, and still unaware that she had COVID-19, Jim said her symptoms had gotten more manageable, but she had developed a cough.

The next morning she got the call that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was shocked,” Jim said. “It was an emotional morning.”

She spent the next two hours on the phone after her diagnosis talking to health officials about her symptoms and where she had been.

Jim said she spoke to state health officials every day over the phone, battling through a cough and high fever before her symptoms improved.

“I feel really happy that I just overcame it,” said an emotional Jim. “I feel really happy and relieved."

The Alaska Department of Health continues to check in with Jim, and monitor her two children for symptoms.

