Juneau task force not expected to call for tourist cap

An Alaska city's tourism task force is not expected to recommend placing a cap on the number of visitors during the upcoming tourist season.

The Juneau Empire reported the City and Borough of Juneau Visitor Industry Task Force is more likely to recommend the city use infrastructure to limit the number of visitors.

Juneau Assembly member Carole Triem says the task force largely agrees a cap would not be legal or practical.

The infrastructure changes could include berthing larger cruise ships closer to the city to reduce congestion and requiring longer separations between ship arrivals.