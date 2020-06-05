June’s ‘First Friday’ is going to be different this month

The first Friday of every month usually means one thing--get ready and hit downtown for ‘First Friday.” This month is going to be different.

“For the month of June, we have a window First Friday. So we reached out to our local businesses downtown and asked them to do a fun window display,” said Amanda Moser, Executive Director of Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

You can find a map of the displays on Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s website and social media.

“We are encouraging folk to get out, come downtown, support our local businesses, and check out these fun and engaging windows displays.”

Some of the businesses taking part are The Red Chair Cafe, Alaska Crepery, and The Anchorage Museum.

As you know, the Municipality of Anchorage is currently in the Phase 3:Maintenance portion of the roadmap to reopening the MOA. This means most businesses are open but must follow strict cleaning requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are really closely following all of the recommendations from the Anchorage Health Department, from the State Department of Health and Social Services, as well as the CDC,” Moser said. “We are working closely with the parks department and we are following all guidelines.”

Another event that will look different is the “Live After Five” series.

“With the restriction on large crowds and sort of not knowing where we would be, we had the conversation back in March to transition ‘Live After Five’ to a virtual event," said Moser.

The event will be available on ADP’s website and Facebook page.

Check out their website to see performances from artists such as Blackwater Railroad Company, Rosie & the Buds, Kittiwake, and Sun Dog AK.

It’s available live at 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

