Juneteenth celebrates Covid style in Anchorage

Juneteenth is going down, Covid style this year. The celebration usually takes place at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage, but this year, it's being moved to the parking lot at the Northway Mall.

The reason being is organizers want people to be able to still enjoy the event, but also get in and out safely. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the event is scaled back this year with vendors having to be 6 to 12 feet apart. They will also provide masks and hand sanitizer.

Vendor booth from Juneteenth 2019.

Event organizer Jasmin Smith said Saturday's celebration is just another way Alaskans can come together and continue the conversations surrounding support for the black community. She also said the rallies and protests have been great, but there's still work to be done.

"We're going to try to incorporate the advocacy part of Juneteenth but welcome allies more so than before to come celebrate with us because that's truly a part of the culture and celebrating helping us move forward is you got to show up," said Smith.

Juneteenth is a family friendly event and kicks off Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.