Kaktovik man to spend 3 months in federal prison for killing and wasting a polar bear

A Kaktovik man is sentenced to federal prison for killing a polar bear and wasting it.

Christopher Gordon will be serving three months in federal prison and was charged $4,500 in fines for killing a polar bear in his front yard.

According to court documents, Gordon is a whaling captain and stored meat in his yard that attracted the bear.

He admitted to shooting it and leaving the remains to waste.

As an Alaskan native, he is permitted to hunt polar bears but is in prison because he didn't do anything with the carcass.

