Katmai National Park and Preserve makes changes amid coronavirus concerns

Following national, state and regional health guidance, the Katmai National Park and Preserve announced Friday that it is making changes to its park services and resources for visitors, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said in a release that, effective immediately and continuing through July 1, 2020, "the park will offer no services outside those that support visitor or research protection."

Friday's announcement comes after NPS put a stop to Denali climbing permits and delayed the openings of certain national parks, including Glacier Bay in Southeast Alaska.

The developed area of Brooks Camp is closed, which means various other services and operations are suspended as well, including but not limited to all commercial services occurring in the Brooks Camp; the Brooks Camp campground; on-site public programs; and on-site visitor information.

Outdoor spaces outside of Brooks Camp are still accessible, also "in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance," as are law enforcement and first responder services.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Brooks Camp Developed Area is our number one priority," officials wrote, adding that the National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the pandemic.

Officials also wrote that they will notify the public when full operations are resumed, but in the meantime, people may access updates on the NPS website.

