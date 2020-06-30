Kenai Fjords Tours pauses operations after staff test positive for COVID-19

Kenai Fjords Tours has shut down operations on its boats after two of its team members tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff who may have had contact with these team members are now self-isolating. The company has also paused operations at Kenai Fjords Wilderness Lodge as a cautionary measure.

"We felt that with the exposure to the staff and what is happening in all of Seward we thought that we'd better, it was better for us to get ahead of it." Fernando Salvador, VP & GM of The Alaska Collection said.

It's also asking anyone that may have taken a tour with them in the last week to contact their health care provider to inquire about COVID-19 testing.

The company plans to resume operations in one week once the staff is cleared.

