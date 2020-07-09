Kenai Peninsula Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Kenai Peninsula Fair scheduled for Aug. 14-16 has been canceled due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, its board of directors announced on Facebook.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday that the annual fair in Ninilchik, about 187 miles away from Anchorage, will resume in 2021.

While the board voted unanimously to cancel the fair this year, the rodeo that traditionally happens in conjunction operates independently and is scheduled to continue.

The board’s president, Jim Stearns, stressed that a major consideration was an outbreak in Seward, where cases have doubled in the last month.

