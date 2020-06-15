Kenai River subsistence rod-and-reel salmon fishing halted

In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. California fishermen are reporting one of the best salmon fishing seasons in more than a decade, thanks to heavy rain and snow that ended the state's historic drought. It's a sharp reversal for chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, an iconic fish that helps sustain many Pacific Coast fishing communities. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By  | 
Posted:

KENAI, Alaska - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says subsistence rod-and-reel fishing in Alaska’s Kenai River will be closed due to low numbers from the early king salmon run.

The Peninsula Clarion reported the rod-and-reel prohibition was scheduled to begin Monday and last through July 15 from the river’s outlet of Skilak Lake.

The agency says king salmon caught while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.

The subsistence fishery’s closure is part of an ongoing effort by state and federal fishery managers to conserve the king salmon population in the river.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus