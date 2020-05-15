Kenai eagle cam live and waiting for eggs to hatch

The City of Kenai has a new quarantine activity for you: watching baby eagles hatch on a livestreamed eagle cam. The stream, which is posted to YouTube, shows a pair of nesting bald eagles that are sitting on eggs.

The livestream first began as a partnership between the City of Kenai and the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center in 2017. Since it's gone live, the stream has attracted millions of viewers, the City of Kenai said in a release.

“The city is excited to partner on this rare opportunity to live stream a pair of wild, nesting bald eagles in Alaska,” Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander said in a prepared statement. “Here, there’s a difference in the nesting season that provides an extended season for dedicated eagle fans to watch and see things you might not see on other eagle cams.”

The livestream shows pair Aurora and Redoubt and two eggs that were laid in April. The city said the best time to watch the livestream is during the incubation period which should last between May 28 and June 2.

