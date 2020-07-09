Kenai police investigate teen's beating caught on camera

Kenai Police are investigating what appears to be an unprovoked attack on a Kenai teenager early Tuesday morning.

Video of the beating has been circulating on Facebook, with outraged responses coming from throughout Alaska and the Lower 48.

According to the victim's mother, Robyn Faucheux, her 18-year-old son was invited by a former co-worker to attend a beach party in Kenai. She says minutes after he got there, around 3 a.m., he was attacked.

"I found out there was a video out there and I was able to watch it. I was hysterically crying. I wanted to protect my son and I felt bad that I wasn't there to protect him while he was crying out to please stop," Faucheux said.

The video shows multiple people punching and kicking the teenager. At one point, a young man tells the attackers to "get him in the head," which they then did repeatedly. During that time the victim can be heard asking several times, "what did I do?"

Faucheux says her son was taken to the hospital, by a family member, where he was treated and released with multiple bruises and swelling, but no serious injuries.

Faucheux says he was traumatized by the incident, especially since she says it appears he was set up, and then beaten, while about 20 others just stood by. She says since the attack, a few of the teens who were present have called her to apologize for not stepping in to help. A father of one of the suspected attackers also called, she said, offering an apology and saying he would be contacting the police.

Kenai Police Chief David Ross said that police have identified those who were there at the time of the attack. So far there have been no arrests. Ross is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to call KPD at 907-283-7879.

Faucheux has a message for the other teenagers and their parents.

"Just turn yourself in. Do the right thing," Faucheux said. "Just know who your kids are hanging around. Know where your kids are, and even though my son is 18 years old, he's a young adult, still know where he's at. Just love your children and hug them and tell them you love them because it could be the last time saying it to them."

Editor's Note: Channel 2 has decided not to publish this video due to explicit language and violent acts shown.

