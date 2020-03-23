Ketchikan City Council mulls letting cruise ships dock after slowdown

An Alaska city is considering whether to allow cruise ships to dock there while waiting out the global ocean cruise suspension because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported the Ketchikan City Council has discussed allowing cruise operators to pay for space and services at its downtown berths.

Ketchikan Port and Harbors Director Steve Corporon says at least one cruise line has approached the city about docking multiple ships.

Cruise Line International Association accounts for 95% of the market and announced March 13 that its member lines plan to suspend cruises for 30 days.