Ketchikan Kings all time leading scorer signs letter of intent

Tue 9:59 AM, May 05, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) — Chris Lee is the all-time leading scorer in Ketchikan Kings basketball history. He has now signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.

Lee was the MVP of the last 4A state tournament leading his Ketchikan to their first title in over 40 years.

Although he couldn't finish out his senior season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he was averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

