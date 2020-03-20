Ketchikan announces third confirmed case of COVID-19

A third case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed in Ketchikan, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough said in a release Friday.

Officials said the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services informed them that a third positive test had been confirmed in the community, bringing the statewide total to at least 13 as of Friday.

The White Cliff Building was closed earlier in the week, on March 17, "following the identification of an individual with a positive test result for COVID-19." It is unclear why the positive test result was withheld until Friday instead of being included in state cases earlier in the week.

Ketchikan Public Health officials reportedly contacted the individual and are now working on reaching out to people who may have come into contact with the person.

The borough has also requested - in a separate release published Friday - that non-essential air travel be restricted, and asked that the governor provide further guidance on screening air travelers both enplaning and deplaning at Alaska airports.

