Ketchikan boy found dead after going missing from hiking trip

A 5-year-old Ketchikan boy was found dead Saturday after a search and rescue effort. On Friday, Alaska State Troopers were called to help search for the boy, identified as Jaxson Brown, and his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Treat.

According to an online dispatch by AST, the pair got disoriented while hiking the Lunch Creek Trailhead on Wednesday.

Searchers initially located Treat alone three miles up the trail with significant leg injuries, according to AST.

Troopers say on Wednesday, the pair became disoriented and lost the trail, and ended up spending the night outside together. In the morning Treat left Jaxson to go find help, as Jaxson was reportedly tired and didn't want to hike anymore.

Treat told troopers she injured her leg after tripping on a root while searching for help. Treat was found the following day and search and rescue efforts immediately began for Jaxson.

After an effort by about 20 ground searchers and a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter, Jaxson was found dead Saturday around 2:45 p.m. Next of kin have been notified, and the cause of death has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

