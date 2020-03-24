UPDATE: Ketchikan confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

Update: 8:19 p.m.

The Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center says an additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday night in addition to two cases previously reportedly Tuesday afternoon.

The three cases reported Tuesday bring Ketchikan's total number of confirmed cases to at least nine.

The individual self-quarantined upon experiencing symptoms and sought testing at a local healthcare provider according to the Ketchikan EOC.

Public Health officials are conducting a contact investigation for that individual.

Citizens in Ketchikan, Saxman and the Ketchikan Gateway Borough "are strongly urged to hunker down, shelter in place, and stay home, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Original story:

The Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ketchikan, bringing the total to number of cases in Ketchikan to eight.

According to the Ketchikan EOC, both individual self-quarantined upon experiencing symptoms and sought testing from the Creekside Family Medical Clinic, which were processed by a private lab.

Neither of the two individuals have a history of recent travel, indicating further community transmission.

Ketchikan health officials are monitoring their condition and ensuring continued self-isolation and conducting contact investigation.

The EOC says all Ketchikan residents must do their part to slow the spread.

"At the current rate of spread, Ketchikan could have over 400 positive cases of COVID-19 by the end of next week," the statement reads in part. "If we all do our part, we can reduce that number dramatically and contain the spread."

The two new cases bring Alaska's confirmed case count to at least 38 as of late Tuesday morning.

