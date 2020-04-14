Kwethluk Tribal Council worries bootlegging could spread virus

Leaders of an Alaska village have voted to take stringent measures to limit an upswing in the illegal transport of drugs and alcohol.

KYUK-AM reports that the Kwethluk Tribal Council tried to limit travel in and out of the village to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but the measures resulted in increased alcohol and drugs smuggled into the community that prohibits alcohol sales.

Kwethluk Tribal Incident Management Team Incident Commander Boris Epchook says the tribal council worries the boxes and bottles smuggled into the village may carry the coronavirus.