LIST: The top 10 mushers have crossed the finish line in Nome

With the 2020 Iditarod starting to wrap up, we have our official top 10 finishers list.

Here are the rankings:

Thomas Waerner - Total race time: 9d 10h 37m 47s

Mitch Seavey - Total race time: 9d 16h 15m 38s

Jessie Royer - Total race time: 9d 17h 47m 16s

Brent Sass - Total race time: 9d 18h 57m 47s

Aaron Burmeister- Total race time: 9d 19h 18m 53s

Joar Leifseth Ulsom - Total race time: 9d 19h 48m 41s

Paige Drobny- Total race time: 9d 19h 54m 35s

Ryan Redington - Total race time: 9d 20h 40m 58s

Jessie Holmes - Total race time: 9d 21h 9m 28s

Travis Beals - Total race time: 9d 21h 11m 11s

Waerner arrived at the famed Burled Arch in Nome at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday.

He is the third Norwegian ever to win.

