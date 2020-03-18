LIST: The top 10 mushers have crossed the finish line in Nome

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - With the 2020 Iditarod starting to wrap up, we have our official top 10 finishers list.
Here are the rankings:
- Thomas Waerner - Total race time: 9d 10h 37m 47s
- Mitch Seavey - Total race time: 9d 16h 15m 38s
- Jessie Royer - Total race time: 9d 17h 47m 16s
- Brent Sass - Total race time: 9d 18h 57m 47s
- Aaron Burmeister- Total race time: 9d 19h 18m 53s
- Joar Leifseth Ulsom - Total race time: 9d 19h 48m 41s
- Paige Drobny- Total race time: 9d 19h 54m 35s
- Ryan Redington - Total race time: 9d 20h 40m 58s
- Jessie Holmes - Total race time: 9d 21h 9m 28s
- Travis Beals - Total race time: 9d 21h 11m 11s
Waerner arrived at the famed Burled Arch in Nome at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday.
He is the third Norwegian ever to win.
