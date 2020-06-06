Lanes reopen after deadly car accident

Anchorage police officers are investigating a deadly car accident on International Road at Minnesota Drive. Officers responded to the scene at 8:30 Saturday morning and shut down the intersection for hours.

According to police reports, an adult male driving a grey 2008 Chevrolet Impala hit a light pole on International Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and the driver was the only one in the car.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

