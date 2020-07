Anchorage police say those in the area of 400-block of W 27th Avenue can expect a large police presence as officers conduct a follow-up on to an existing investigation.

APD is asking people to avoid the area.

Police say "depending on the actions of the suspect, our response may include a variety of tools and tactics used to apprehend them. This could include the possibility of deploying gas."

This is a developing story.

2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.