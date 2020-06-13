Largest increase of COVID-19 cases across the state; 29 new cases

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 405 recovered cases, with 237 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 654 cumulative cases for residents.

According to DHSS, there are six in the Municipality of Anchorage, one in Wrangell City and Borough, two in Sitka, one in Nome, one in Bethel, two in the Prince of Wales-Hyder census area, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, six in Kenai, three in Fairbanks, and three in Ketchikan.

There are a total of 52 hospitalizations and 12 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

