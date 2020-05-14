Lawsuit challenges Alaska plans to use virus relief aid

An Alaska resident is challenging the constitutionality of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plans to distribute federal coronavirus relief aid.

Eric Forrer said the process used to approve the spending was improper.

The lawsuit was filed in state court Thursday, days after a legislative committee signed off on the most recent list of requests.

The lawsuit names the state and Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney as defendants.

Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr said by email that the department will review the case.

The committee agreed to a large tranche of requests Monday despite concerns about whether the process could appropriately be used for some of the items.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

