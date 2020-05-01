Legislative committee authorizes early CARES Act funding allocations for Alaska

The state Legislative Budget & Audit Committee on Friday authorized $125 million of the state's CARES Act funding for certain items, specifically education, child nutrition programs, public safety and public transportation.

The committee authorized six specific spending proposals through the Revised Program Legislative process, including $45 million for K-12 education; $42 million for child nutrition programs; $29 million for rural transportation costs, including the marine highway; $5 million for University of Alaska; $3.6 million for state and local law enforcement; and $422,000 for the Alaska State Council on the Arts, according to a release from the Alaska Senate Majority.

“Delivering these funds as quickly, widely and appropriately as possible to Alaskans is our top priority,” said Senate President Cathy Giessel in a prepared statement. “Today’s progress was the result of hard work and collaboration between members of the House, Senate and governor’s office. It remains our shared goal to swiftly disburse the remaining funds.”

The committee, which represents the Legislature, developed a workaround so that it may approve allocations on behalf of the full Legislature. It approved the first of several appropriations on Friday, and is expected to address larger appropriations next week. Then, the next time the Legislature convenes, it will ratify the committee's decision.

The group recessed until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, when they will reconvene and take up some of the remaining items.

This story is being updated. Please check back for details.

