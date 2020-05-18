Short on time, legislators return to Juneau

Lawmakers have returned to Juneau after a 50-day absence and now face the task of finalizing appropriations worth $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding.

Initially, the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee appropriated a small portion of the funding, and later approved Gov. Mike Dunleavy's plan for distributing the remaining $1.25 billion.

That decision was hindered by the question of whether the LB&A committee has the legal authority to do so, and was promptly met with a lawsuit. Now, the House and Senate must give the LB&A decision final approval before it can be carried out.

The 31st legislative session was postponed on March 29 shortly after COVID-19 was detected for the first time in Juneau. This means lawmakers only have until Thursday to figure out how the CARES Act funding should be divvied out, then the body's options would be voting to either extend the session by 10 days, or moving into a special session.

Both the House and Senate have floor sessions scheduled for Monday afternoon.

