Legislature to consider governor's request for funds to combat novel coronavirus in Alaska

By  | 
Posted:

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Senate Finance Committee is set to consider Governor Dunleavy's request for funding to boost the state's coronavirus response.

[RELATED: Dunleavy asks for $13M in funds to combat novel coronavirus in Alaska]

On Monday the governor announced his intent to ask the Legislature to add to the supplemental budget about $9 million in federal money and $4.1 million in general fund receipts. Dunleavy’s office provided KTUU with a breakdown of how the state dollars would be used for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Close to $900,000 would help hire public health nurses and nurse consultants in Anchorage, Mat-Su, Juneau, Fairbanks, and Kenai.
$525,000 would go towards screening persons suspected of having the virus.

$1 million would go towards housing those who are being monitored and investigated for the virus in Anchorage, Ketchikan, Juneau, Fairbanks and Sitka. $100,000 would provide meals for persons in these housing facilities who are under investigation or monitoring for the virus.

$350,000 would go towards home quarantine monitoring of those who test positive for the virus. $900,000 would go towards lab testing.

As of Thursday evening there are still no confirmed cases in the state.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus