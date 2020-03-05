Less schoolwork & more time to play a sport they love

Lumen Christi Catholic High School students can now play sports at any Anchorage School District high school without having to double their coursework.

Lumen Christi and ASD signed a cooperative sports agreement, which was approved unanimously by the Alaska Schools Activities Association that simplifies the process for Lumen Christi High School students to participate in ASD offered sports.

“This agreement we signed with Anchorage School District allows our students to [play ASD offered sports] without having to do any additional eligibility requirements or academic course work. “ said Brian Ross, Principal of Lumen Christi Catholic High School, "In the past, our students have been able to participate in ASD sports but they’ve been required to be eligible underneath an alternative educations program, such like a homeschool program, which would require them to do double the work of other students just to obtain their eligibility.”

Lumen Christi students must meet all ASAA and ASD eligibility requirements to participate in ASD programs.

Sports offered at Lumen Christi include boys and girls basketball, girls volleyball, co-ed soccer, track and field, and cross country.

Ross says students can’t play a sport at an ASD school that Lumen Christi already offers. This agreement is just for the sports not offered.





Ross said Lumen Christi staff didn’t see the fairness in the work students had to do, and neither did ASD.

“Many of us thought that was very unfair. When we reached out to Anchorage School District, they felt that was unfair and they wanted to facilitate and make the process as smooth as possible. And so we set out to work beyond just but to look at all sports in the Anchorage School District, again that we aren’t able to offer.”

Sports students can now play at ASD schools are football, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming/diving, skiing, tennis, baseball, and softball teams.





“Oh I’m very excited cause it means that my workload is going to be way less than it was in previous years,” said Joseph Moriarty, a student at Lumen Christi Catholic High School.

Joseph is currently enrolled in six classes at Lumen Christi, along with five more through a homeschool program.

He says students at Lumen Christi are already held to a high academic standard. And on top of that, he had to take the other classes while maintaining good grades just to play a sport he loves.

“It was equivalently to what my dad did in college, workload wise, it was intense.”

Joseph says it was difficult having to split time between being a student at Lumen Christi, participating in the homeschool program, and having baseball practice. But with this agreement signed, he is relieved to now be focusing on two.

He says a big push to help get the agreement moving forward was his mom.

“Well, it was me but also a lot of my mom. She was a big advocate for me. She really headed this process, so I’ll like to give most of the credit to her.”

One student who isn’t going to be affected by the agreement but sees the benefits is Lumen Christi senior and Dimond High swimmer Mikayla Terry.





“Looking back now I think this co-op is probably going to be very good for younger kids because when you’re 14, you really don’t know what you’re getting yourself into when you’re going to be 18, I think it’s good to have this option.”

The agreement is expected to be reviewed annually by school and sports officials.

