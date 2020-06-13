Level 2: Set evacuation notice as Any Creek Fire burns near Fox

A level 2: Set evacuation notice is in place for the Hattie Creek Subdivision as the Any Creek Fire continues to burn north of Fairbanks. This notice is for people to prepare for an evacuation order that could come at a moment’s notice.

The fire is locate north of The Old Murphy Dome Road which is closed at the Elliot-Highway to all non-local traffic. The road is about seven miles from the Elliott Highway north of Fox. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is estimated to be about 25 to 35 acres.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

