Lighter winds today should allow outside to feel more comfortable

Cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday while we warm up to 47 degrees.

Storms continue to deliver light showers to Southcentral and this should last through Thursday morning. Our mostly cloudy skies, as well as our showers, should persist through the forecast period. As these storms continue to push in from the south and southwest, this should keep Southcentral relatively warm and could warm temperatures to near or above 50 degrees in many areas of Southcentral Thursday and Friday.

For the extended period, Saturday through Wednesday, storms will be in place over most of mainland Alaska over the weekend. Storms should also be sitting over the Gulf of Alaska this weekend and into early next week. This should create airflow from the east along with the northern Gulf coast wit overcast skies and intermittent precipitation as storm energy pushes through Southcentral. Meanwhile, the ridge of high pressure over Siberia will gradually attempt to move from west to east. This should promote airflow from north to south over the Bering Sea as well as quieting active weather conditions over the Aleutian Chain.

By Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will move out of the north Pacific and over the western Aleutians. It is too early to tell if this high pressure will displace the storms over the Alaska Mainland over the weekend. By Monday high pressure will be sitting over the Bering Sea, while low-pressure storms remain over the Gulf of Alaska. By the middle of next week, developing and strengthening low-pressure storms will approach the Bering Sea.

After early fog while under cloudy skies in Anchorage on Wednesday we warm up to 47 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 37 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 48 degrees and light winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night with a low of 36 degrees and light winds.

